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Canada

Saskatoon synagogue egged during Shabbat service, rabbi says

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 1:25 pm
1 min read
Debris was cleaned from the Congregation Agudas Israel Synagogue in Saskatoon on Tuesday morning, after it was allegedly egged during Shabat service over the weekend, according to a post shared by the Saskatoon synagogue. View image in full screen
Debris was cleaned from the Congregation Agudas Israel Synagogue on Tuesday morning after it was allegedly egged during Shabbat service, according to a post shared by the Saskatoon synagogue. Payton Zillich / Global News
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A synagogue in Saskatoon was egged and vandalized during a service last week, its rabbi said.

While attendees gathered for Shabbat service inside the Congregation Agudas Israel Synagogue, eggs were reportedly thrown at the building’s doors and windows, Rabbi Claudio Jodorkovsky said in a social media post Saturday.

According to the post, cars in its parking lot were also vandalized. It also said a child who was playing inside the place of worship “saw an attacker as he approached the main entrance.”

“It is difficult not to feel afraid after what we experienced this morning,” the post from Saturday reads.

“Hatred rarely begins with extreme violence. It starts with vandalism and intimidation, then grows, especially when there is no action taken or no condemnation. History has taught us that dismissing ‘minor’ expressions of hate lead to something far more dangerous,” it continued.

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Local, provincial and federal leaders in Saskatoon must support the synagogue on McKinnon Avenue, as well as the broader Jewish-Canadian community, the post urged, and compared the alleged vandalism to “targeted attacks against Jewish-owned businesses in Toronto and Montreal.”

Click to play video: 'Two Jewish-owned bakeries attacked in Toronto'
Two Jewish-owned bakeries attacked in Toronto

Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block described the egging as “deeply troubling” in a social media post shared on Tuesday.

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“Acts that target people because of their faith undermine the values of respect, inclusion, and belonging that Saskatoon strives to uphold,” Block’s post said. “Saskatoon is strongest when we stand together in support of one another. We will not allow acts of hate or intimidation to define who we are as a community.”

Police in Saskatoon say they are not investigating the allegations yet.

“At this point, the Saskatoon Police Service has not received a report consistent with this information,” police wrote in an email statement to Global News Tuesday morning.

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