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Crime

Metro Vancouver man charged with sex exploitation of youth dating back 2 decades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2026 3:41 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
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A Metro Vancouver man has been charged following a multi-year investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of a youth more than two decades ago.

Police in Richmond say in a statement that the accused, a 53-year-old man from North Vancouver, faces charges of sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

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Mounties say the investigation began in September 2024 after a person came forward to police.

The alleged offences took place between 2004 and 2008 when police say Zahid Hassandeen Zade Nanji was “in a position of trust or authority.”

Police don’t say how the accused was in a position of trust.

They are asking anyone with additional information on the case to contact investigators.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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