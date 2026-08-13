Prosecutor details evidence behind convictions in murders of Quebec couple

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A special prosecutor in the Caribbean nation of Dominica says an extensive international investigation helped convict two American men on July 28 of murdering Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand.

Langlois and Marchand’s bodies were found in December 2023 inside a burnt-out vehicle near the luxury resort they owned in Dominica.

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Keith Scotland says prosecutors called more than 46 witnesses during the month-long trial and also relied on evidence that included ballistics, DNA and phone records.

Scotland says Langlois died from multiple gunshot wounds, and a ballistics report could not rule out a firearm belonging to one of the accused, Jonathan Lehrer, as the source of the bullets.

Scotland says witness testimony also placed co-accused Robert Thomas Snyder Jr. near where gunshots were heard and later near the road where the couple’s burned vehicle was found.

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Lehrer and Snyder have appealed their convictions and are expected to be sentenced in September.

Lehrer, an American property owner, had been involved in a years-long dispute with Langlois over road access to the couple’s resort.