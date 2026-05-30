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Crime

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C., investigation ongoing

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 30, 2026 11:47 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man armed with knife shot by police during Surrey park standoff'
Man armed with knife shot by police during Surrey park standoff
WATCH: A man armed with a knife was shot by police in Surrey's Holland Park on Friday afternoon following a tense standoff.
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One person died and a suspect was fatally wounded Friday in a police-involved shooting following a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., prompting parallel investigations by homicide investigators and the province’s police watchdog.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a residential building in the 13300 block of Old Yale Road at about 1 p.m., according to a police release.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from stab wounds. A second stabbing victim was later found  at a nearby park on Old Yale Road near King George Boulevard.

Despite emergency medical efforts by police and paramedics, one victim died at the scene. The second was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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A male suspect was located a short distance away.

“There was a confrontation with police that resulted in officers firing their service-issued duty pistols,” the release said.

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The suspect was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigations Office has launched an investigation into the police shooting, while the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating the fatal stabbing.

“There are two factors the IIO considers in every investigation at the beginning,” said Simon Drucker, media communications liaison for the IIO of B.C.

“One, if there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or death. And two, if there is a connection between the serious harm and death or officer action or inaction,”

If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue and the chief civilian director will consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have recorded video to come forward.

“We are hopeful that there will be several people that may have witnessed this. So if you were in the area, if you saw, perhaps recorded or otherwise witnessed the event, do give the IIO a call,” Drucker said.

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