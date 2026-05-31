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Crime

Stunt driving charges laid against Ontario man awaiting trial for fatal 2024 Brampton crash

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 31, 2026 5:13 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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An Ontario man awaiting trial related to a fatal collision  in 2024 is facing new charges of stunt driving after police conducted a traffic stop last weekend.

The 20-year-old from Woodstock, Ont., was allegedly seen driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road in Mississauga on April 23 at approximately 1 a.m., police said.

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A traffic stop was conducted without incident and the driver was charged with stunt driving, speeding at 102 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone, failing to surrender his driver’s licence, and driving a motor vehicle contrary to emissions regulations.

The man also received an immediate 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The driver was previously arrested and charged for a fatal collision that occurred in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 24, 2024. He was charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He is still awaiting trial in that case.

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