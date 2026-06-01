Man dead after shooting unfolds in Toronto apartment building

A man is dead after a shooting broke out in a Toronto apartment building Sunday evening, police say.
Officers were called around 8 p.m. to Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard for reports of the shooting; when they arrived, the found a man who was pronounced dead.
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No other information was provided.
Investigators are expected to hold an update late Monday morning.
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The search for a suspect is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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