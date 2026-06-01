Homicide unit investigating after body of missing man found along Ontario shoreline

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Hamilton Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a body found in Hamilton Harbour was identified as a that of missing man.

The body of Marcin Sydor was found near Pier 16, near 386 Wilcox Street, around 8 a.m. on Friday, police told reporters Monday.

The death was ruled a homicide following a post-mortem. Police say the cause of death and details of the injuries will not be released at this time, but the manner in which the body was found was deemed suspicious.

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Sydor, 48, was reported missing in April. Police say he was last seen on April 21 driving a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows. He had not had any contact with his family since that date.

Police say Sydor’s case was being investigated as a missing persons case until the body was found. The homicide unit has now taken over.

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Police say the disappearance was “out of character” for Sydor.

Anyone with information about Sydor’s disappearance of the vehicle he was driving is asked to contact police.