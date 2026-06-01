Homicide unit investigating after body of missing man found along Ontario shoreline

Hamilton Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a body found in Hamilton Harbour was identified as a that of missing man.
The body of Marcin Sydor was found near Pier 16, near 386 Wilcox Street, around 8 a.m. on Friday, police told reporters Monday.
The death was ruled a homicide following a post-mortem. Police say the cause of death and details of the injuries will not be released at this time, but the manner in which the body was found was deemed suspicious.
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Sydor, 48, was reported missing in April. Police say he was last seen on April 21 driving a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows. He had not had any contact with his family since that date.
Police say Sydor’s case was being investigated as a missing persons case until the body was found. The homicide unit has now taken over.
Police say the disappearance was “out of character” for Sydor.
Anyone with information about Sydor’s disappearance of the vehicle he was driving is asked to contact police.
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