Toronto police charge 5 with antisemitic hate over Bathurst-Sheppard protests

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Police in Toronto say they’ve charged five people over protests in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area, where officers recently began to curb demonstrations.

Investigators said the arrests were for the wilful promotion of hate, allegedly targeting the Jewish community, and dated back to demonstrations in mid-March.

They said five people attended a pro-Palestinian rally in the area and either displayed or handed out “antisemitic signs,” while some of those accused disguised their identity at the time.

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Police said the charges had taken months to process because they are particularly complicated investigations and require sign-off from the attorney general.

Investigators said arrest warrants were finally executed on the searches on May 31 and five people were arrested.

The accused are four people from Toronto and one from Durham Region, including a 19-year-old.

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Their charges include the wilful promotion of hatred, wearing a disguise with intent and public incitement of hatred.