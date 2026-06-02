Canada has access to Anthropic’s powerful Mythos AI model, minister says

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Canada’s artificial intelligence minister said Tuesday the federal government now has access to Anthropic’s Mythos model — an AI platform so powerful that the company has withheld it from the general public.

AI Minister Evan Solomon said the government has signed onto Project Glasswing, which Anthropic launched earlier this year to allow the U.S. government and a limited number of top tech companies to use Mythos to scan its systems for security vulnerabilities.

Anthropic said earlier Tuesday it was expanding the program to 150 additional organizations in more than 15 countries.

“I can confirm that the Canadian government is part now of Project Glasswing, which allows companies to have access to Mythos,” Solomon told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Ottawa.

“So we do have access, we are part of Project Glasswing, I’ll confirm that, and through the Canadian Cyber Security Centre, we have access Mythos now. So it’s a very important step for Canadians and for our government to make sure that we have access and we can protect our institutions and our countries.”

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Solomon said he couldn’t give details on which companies have access to Mythos.

Anthropic also declined to name specific companies getting access but said they cover industries such as health care, power, water, communications and hardware. The expansion also includes government organizations, the company said.

When it announced the creation of Mythos this spring, Anthropic said the model was so “strikingly capable” at hacking and cybersecurity work that it could only release it to a small group of trusted organizations.

2:16 Anthropic claims its new AI model too risky to release to public

The company said Project Glasswing was created in hopes of securing the world’s critical software from “severe” fallout that the new model could pose to public safety, national security and the economy — particularly if it was used in a major cyberattack.

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Solomon said at the time that withholding Mythos from the public was “the responsible path and gives people protecting critical systems a head start.”

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Anthropic said Tuesday its partners using Mythos so far — including Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft — have found more than 10,000 security flaws they considered highly or critically severe, though some industry experts have said fears of unfettered hacking have been overstated.

Project Glasswing aims to bolster major software infrastructure before AI as powerful as Mythos is widely available from other providers, a prospect that Anthropic says is between six and 12 months away.

The company has said it aims to bring Mythos-class models to all of its customers, with additional safeguards, in the coming weeks.

The expansion of Mythos’ rollout comes after Anthropic filed confidentially for what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings in history.

Solomon says AI strategy to emphasize privacy, building 'trust'

The announcement of Canada’s involvement in testing Mythos also comes ahead of the expected release this week of the federal government’s new AI strategy, which Solomon said Tuesday will emphasize boosting Canadians’ trust in the technology.

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“It’ll be lots on trust, lots on empowering workers, lots on building Canada. You’ll see the details later this week,” he told reporters.

Ottawa has previously said the long-delayed strategy will include details on new privacy and online safety laws the government will introduce to tackle concerns around AI.

7:23 Ottawa to unveil ‘refreshed’ AI strategy

Solomon said he is working with Culture Minister Marc Miller and Justice Minister Sean Fraser on the legislation he’s leading that will update Canada’s private sector privacy legislation. Miller is in charge of a new online harms bill that will cover AI chatbots, which Solomon has consulted on.

Solomon wouldn’t say if those bills will be tabled before Parliament breaks for the summer in less than three weeks.

“In due course, you’re going to see it, but I would just say it’s a really important element of building the trust for the AI strategy and for other things,” he said. “We’ve got to protect Canadians first and foremost.

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“We will have legislation, comprehensive legislation, that will make sure that we’re protecting … first and foremost children, Canadians’ privacy and Canadians’ data.”

Other expected elements in the strategy include sovereign compute infrastructure, support for Canadian AI companies and international co-ordination. The strategy is also expected to provide AI training and education for Canadians.

Solomon has also said it will consider the technology’s impacts on the labour market.

—with files from the Canadian Press, the Associated Press and Reuters