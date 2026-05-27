Ottawa’s long-awaited AI strategy will be released next week, Carney says

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The federal government’s long-awaited “refreshed” artificial intelligence strategy will be released next week, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday.

Carney did not give reporters any further details while heading into the Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa.

“It’s coming out next week,” he said when asked about the delayed release.

The strategy is one of the most keenly anticipated to come from the government, and is expected to lay out the vision for widespread AI adoption across public and private sectors while building up Canada’s AI industry and research capacity.

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All eyes will be on how it proposes to address widespread concerns about labour market disruptions, safety concerns around AI chatbots, and general distrust of the quickly-evolving technology among the Canadian public.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon had previously promised the strategy would be released by the end of last year, after fast-tracking a new round of consultations in the fall.

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He then said it would come out in the first quarter of this year, which has since passed.

“I know there’s a lot of expectation about it, which is good — we want people to be engaged,” Solomon told Global News in an interview last month, where he said more consultations were being held.

“We’re going to get it right.”

More to come…