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Entertainment

Global announces upcoming season of ‘Big Brother’ will be last to air on network

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 10:00 am
2 min read
Julie Chen Moonves of the series 'Big Brother.' View image in full screen
Julie Chen Moonves of the series 'Big Brother.'. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
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Global announced Tuesday that Season 28 of Big Brother will be the last season of the hit reality competition series to air on the network.

The season premieres on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by the return of Big Brother: Unlocked, airing the following day on Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and a 90-minute Sunday episode on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.

“We are incredibly proud to have been the Canadian home of Big Brother since its launch in 2000, bringing this series to audiences nationwide,” said Jennifer Abrams, senior vice-president, content and marketing, Corus Entertainment.

“As we look ahead, we’ve made the decision to move on from the series and refresh Global’s summer lineup. We are excited about the new programming opportunities this transition creates for Global’s schedule in the coming year and remain committed to delivering high-impact summer content, with a focus on broad, mainstream hits and new formats designed to engage audiences across both linear and streaming.”

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Click to play video: 'Big Brother Canada: Anthony explains losing for the second time'
Big Brother Canada: Anthony explains losing for the second time

After the premiere, Big Brother will air Wednesdays (8-9:30 p.m.), followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays, featuring live evictions, and Sundays (8-9 p.m.) on Global and STACKTV.

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Big Brother will debut its 1,000th episode during the new season and according to CBS, Big Brother is the first prime-time series to cross that milestone.

The reality competition series is led by host Julie Chen Moonves and follows a group of strangers all living under one roof for a summer full of secrets, showmances, twists and turns, and plenty of drama.

The houseguests who will enter the Big Brother house on July 9 and spend the next few months battling it out for the US$750,000 grand prize will be revealed later this summer.

Big Brother: Unlocked will share exclusive footage from inside the house, extended interviews, surprise guest appearances and behind-the-scenes access. For the first time ever, the series will feature a live studio audience, bringing fans directly into the action. Packed with new segments and returning fan favourites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives, starting Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Global and STACKTV.

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