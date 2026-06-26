Lethbridge Shakespeare Performance Society celebrates 15th year with King Lear

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While it may be a production from more than 400 years ago, William Shakespeare’s King Lear will be appearing in Lethbridge, Alta., parks, along with other venues, for the first time.

The Lethbridge Shakespeare Performance Society (LSPS) is celebrating 15 years with their inaugural attempt at the classic play this summer.

“It will be the usual multi-venue experience for audiences but with King Lear,” said Shelley Scott, director of the performance.

Shakespeare in the Park has become a favourite across southern Alberta over recent years, proving the classics never go away.

“420 years later, we’re still doing his shows. Why? Because they still speak to us,” said John Poulsen, a cast member taking on the titular role.

However, this year is a bit different.

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In 2025, the LSPS suffered a minor theft of some costumes in July, but for a small organization, it was a big blow.

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“Everybody was very sad last year when they lost some of (the costumes) but we’ve had Community Foundation funding this year, which we are so grateful for and has helped us to replenish the costume stock,” said Scott.

While ensuring the cast is dressed in beautifully recreated Shakespearean attire is important, nerves are equally critical to manage.

Poulsen, a retiree turned performer, says he tends to struggle with his lines just before opening night.

“It’s a week before performance. I wish I wouldn’t — I wish I didn’t feel like I suck, but I do because I screwed my lines up last night. I’m patching myself back together again because my confidence is so beat up,” he said during a rehearsal on Friday.

For Poulsen, that low makes the victory taste all the sweeter.

“When you overcome feeling like you suck, then you don’t suck and you feel better about yourself. That is probably a good thing for all of us.”

Plus, he says the smiles in the crowd are a great bonus.

“This is the form of volunteerism that I think suits me best. I think I can do the best for my community because I believe that a community that has Shakespeare in it is uplifted somehow. We are better for having Shakespeare in our community than if we didn’t,” said Poulsen.

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The 2026 summer season will have 14 shows spread across seven venues in three southern Alberta communities during July and August.

Some of the events will be free to attend, while others will require pre-purchased tickets. Each performance begins at 7:00 p.m., except for the lone High River show, which begins at 2:00 p.m.

The full schedule is as follows: