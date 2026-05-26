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1 comment

  1. Moshammodad McDisgustSINGH
    May 26, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    I think you forgot the Alyssum refugee benefit plan. No matter who you are or what crimes you commit, if you claim to be a refugee you will get government provided housing, food, travel, medical, and education funding!
    Don’t worry though! You don’t have to actually be a refugee, Canada doesn’t do any verifications and the judges have no spines so they will never look into it!
    Isn’t it great being able to leech of the taxpayers for free! Like a 3rd world parasite!

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These federal benefits are rolling out to eligible Canadians this week

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 1:51 pm
2 min read
Canadian twenty dollar bills View image in full screen
FILE -- Canadian $20 bills are pictured in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff
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Eligible Canadians can anticipate a number of government benefit payments hitting their bank accounts throughout the rest of the week.

Below is a list of the benefits rolling out over the coming days.

Canadian Pension Plan

The Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) is a monthly, taxable benefit that replaces part of eligible Canadians’ income when they retire and is paid for the rest of their lives.

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Eligible Canadians can expect their latest payment to hit their bank accounts on May 27.

The payable balance Canadians can receive depends on when you decided to start your pension, the amount you contributed, how much you earned throughout your working life, and how long you contributed to the CPP.

According to the government website, as of January, the maximum payable balance for those aged 65 is $1,507.65 a month.

For new beneficiaries (April to June 2026) at the same age, the average payable balance is $925.35 a month.

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Following the May 27 payment, those eligible can expect summer payments on June 26, July 29 and Aug. 27.

Old age security

Canadians aged 65 and older are eligible to receive old age security (OAS) payments regardless of work history, as long as they meet several residency and legal status requirements, whether they are living in or outside Canada.

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Eligible Canadians will see their payment in their bank accounts on May 27.

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What is Old Age Security (OAS) and Who is Eligible?

Those between the ages of 65 and 74 can receive up to $743.05 per month if their annual net income in 2024 was less than $148,451.

Canadians aged 75 and older can receive a maximum of $817.36 if their annual net world income in 2024 was less than $154,196.

Summer payments are also planned to be paid on June 26, July 29 and Aug. 27.

Veteran Disability Pension

The following Canadians can qualify for the Veteran Disability Pension:

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  • A member or veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces.
  • A current member or former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
  • A Second World War or Korean War veteran (includes Merchant Navy).
  • An eligible civilian who served in the Second World War.

According to the federal government’s website, eligible Canadians should apply for a disability benefit if they have a diagnosed medical condition or disability and are able to show that the condition is related to their service.

The total is expected to be paid on May 28.

Additional summer payments are expected to go out on June 29, July 30 and Aug. 28.

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