Saskatchewan city to open $94M twin-pad arena, replace ‘aging’ centre

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City councillors in North Battleford, Sask., are moving forward with a $94 million project to construct a new facility that will include a twin-pad arena, the city said.

In a news release, the city clarified what the twin-pad arena would look like, saying the larger of the two new facilities, dubbed the “main area,” will seat 2,600 people. The smaller, secondary arena will seat 400 people.

In total, the building will have an estimated 121,816 square feet in floor space, with accessible multipurpose community spaces for non-sport events also planned.

This new centre will replace North Battleford’s “aging” Access Communications Centre, the city said.

View image in full screen Renderings provided by the city are subject to change, it said, but the plan currently expects the new facility to sit adjacent to the InnovationPlex Recreation and Cultural Centre. City of North Battleford

“This facility will be owned by the city of North Battleford and will receive support from communities across the Battlefords region,” the city’s release said.

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Battlefords-area communities and organizations are in support of the project, according to the city. It said resolutions and letters of support will be sent to other potential governmental funders, including Ottawa and the province.

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North Battleford is preparing to submit an infrastructure funding application to the federal government and advocating in Regina for provincial proceeds. The city also established a campaign seeking corporate and personal donations to support the construction, it said.

“A project of this size and scope requires financial support from multiple levels of government and a community-driven fundraising initiative,” the city said.

“Feedback provides much-needed perspective for other levels of government to help demonstrate widespread interest in the project and highlight its need in the interest of creating jobs, economic spinoff, and recreational/event opportunities in our area,” it added.

Construction of the facility is expected to create over 200 jobs and create tens of millions of dollars as an economic boost, according to the release.

This $94 million price tag, and exact plans for the facility are not yet set in stone, as staffers are working alongside a consultant to “further refine that cost estimate,” the city said.