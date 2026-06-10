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Canada

BC Summer Games 2026 artwork complete, but Kelowna still needs volunteers

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted June 10, 2026 9:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan College students design look for BC Summer Games'
Okanagan College students design look for BC Summer Games
A group of Okanagan College students put their skills to work designing the look of the B.C. Summer Games. Cohan Sassaman reports.
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The banners are designed. The branding is finished. And the artwork that will define the look of the 2026 BC Summer Games is already appearing across Kelowna.

But while the visual identity of the Games is complete, organizers say a major challenge remains: finding thousands of volunteers to help bring the event to life.

Students and volunteers from Okanagan College spent months creating the official artwork for the Games, drawing inspiration from the Okanagan Valley’s mountains, bridge and signature sun.

The project required students to balance classes, part-time jobs and volunteer work with the BC Summer Games, often while working under tight deadlines.

For project coordinator Anastasia Voytovych, the work often meant sacrificing sleep to meet deadlines.

“I think there was a month where I stayed up until 4 or 5 in the morning,” she said. “My family would wake up and see me still sitting there.”

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Graphic design artist Tyron Barnett-Lake says seeing his work displayed throughout the city has been both exciting and intimidating.

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“Seeing my artwork in public is terrifying and surreal at the same time,” he said. “There is something very rewarding about seeing your art in public for the first time.”

Natalie Roos who is part of the creative team designing some of the art that will be used in the BC summer games View image in full screen
Natalie Roos who is part of the creative team designing some of the art that will be used in the BC summer games. Cohan Sassaman

That call for volunteers comes as a team of Okanagan College students celebrates the completion of the official branding and artwork that will welcome athletes and visitors from across British Columbia.

While the creative work is finished, organizers say preparing for the arrival of thousands of athletes, coaches and officials remains a massive undertaking.

“The biggest hurdle that we still have is recruiting volunteers for the Summer Games,” said Michael Saad, director of marketing for the BC Summer Games. “We are looking for upwards of 3,000 volunteers.”

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As organizers continue recruiting volunteers, the student artists hope their work will help showcase the beauty of Kelowna to visitors from across the province.

“When people are attending the Games and looking at the art, I really want them to feel the beauty of Kelowna,” said Barnett-Lake.

The Games will run from July 22 to 26.

Some of the art work that will be used in the BC Summer games View image in full screen
Some of the art work that will be used in the BC Summer games. Cohan Sassaman

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