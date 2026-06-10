Trump says he is ‘not looking to renew’ CUSMA trade agreement

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “not looking to renew” the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

“Well, I’m not looking to renew it,” Trump said on Wednesday.

“I made the deal and the primary reason I made the deal is that NAFTA was the worst trade deal I’ve ever seen. Yeah. And I made it better. But I had the right to terminate.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CUSMA, which the Americans call the USMCA, replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement that had governed free trade between the three countries since 1992.

“I don’t know that I’m going to redo it because, to be honest with you,” he said Wednesday. “We don’t need anything to Canada has, we don’t need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have, and they have to treat us better.”

Story continues below advertisement

“With Mexico and Canada, we have trade deficits. We should have surpluses with them. We don’t need their cars. We don’t need their lumber. We don’t need their energy. We don’t need anything.”

More to come.