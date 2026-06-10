Trump says he is ‘not looking to renew’ CUSMA trade agreement

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11 comments

  1. A Proper Canadian
    June 10, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    @Proud Texan – when you’ve run out of oil and a bunch of other stuff because your president has ruined your economy, you can call me but I won’t take your call.

  2. Pvk8
    June 10, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    Maybe go Tuck yourself Frump ✌️🍁

  3. Anonymous
    June 10, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    Wowsers….some commenters are grossly uneducated….

  4. Paula Sirvio Moncur
    June 10, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Really???

  5. Anonymous
    June 10, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    let’s see what happens when Canada stops exporting electricity to the NE and oil everywhere else.

    Americans are complaining about their 4% inflation, hope they like $10/gal and rolling blackouts.

  6. DeepSeeker
    June 10, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    want it renewed? then you know what to do….. lets go 51st!

  7. Artificial Inteligence
    June 10, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Trump is mad cause Canada won’t be the 51st state, yet Carney ain’t doing nothing about CUSMA except travelling the world eating luxury meals on our tax paying dime.

    More to come ….

  8. Proud Texan
    June 10, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    As an American, I hope Trump pulls out. Canada can pay to get into the US. I hope Trump brings all vehicle manufacturing to the US. Trump is to make USA stronger. If Canada is a victim so be it.

  9. Clay Williams
    June 10, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    Why should Trump renew. USA is fine without the agreement. The consequences for Canada is different as they need the USA for its prosperity. I guess Canada should not have bad mouthed Trump and MAGA since 2016.

  10. Try This
    June 10, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    “I made the deal”??? Canada, the US and Mexico made the deal.
    NAFTA was a deal that allowed the US to sell their cars to Canada without paying tariffs. – so it was good for the US.
    Any partner to CUSMA can terminate, however that would allow Canada and Mexico to start charging duties on US made vehicles. – that is more than 10% of sales. He is upset when Canada does not stock US alcohol. How about everything… Does Trump really not understand, or is he posturing like a peacock again?
    Everyone knows that the US needs Canadian potash, power, oil and gas, minerals. Trump needs to smarten up and treat other countries better. The US is slumping, and no longer the world leader.

  11. William
    June 10, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    Duh, he hates Liberals. We showed his administration we will re-elect Liberals even after they decimated the economy. Canada is nothing but a joke to the Trump administration.

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Canada

Trump says he is ‘not looking to renew’ CUSMA trade agreement

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 10, 2026 12:32 pm
1 min read
Donald Trump View image in full screen
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
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U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “not looking to renew” the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

“Well, I’m not looking to renew it,” Trump said on Wednesday.

“I made the deal and the primary reason I made the deal is that NAFTA was the worst trade deal I’ve ever seen. Yeah. And I made it better. But I had the right to terminate.”

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CUSMA, which the Americans call the USMCA, replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement that had governed free trade between the three countries since 1992.

“I don’t know that I’m going to redo it because, to be honest with you,” he said Wednesday. “We don’t need anything to Canada has, we don’t need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have, and they have to treat us better.”

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“With Mexico and Canada, we have trade deficits. We should have surpluses with them. We don’t need their cars. We don’t need their lumber. We don’t need their energy. We don’t need anything.”

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