Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Ben
    June 10, 2026 at 8:52 am

    An excellent idea to protect children in this country from online harms.

  2. Nancy Smith
    June 10, 2026 at 8:35 am

    This will be the first step to NK style restricted internet in Canada. Carney is an authoritarian

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberals set to introduce bill banning social media for kids under 16

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Youth Social Media ban almost certain after overwhelming preliminary survey results and federal momentum'
Youth Social Media ban almost certain after overwhelming preliminary survey results and federal momentum
WATCH ABOVE: Youth Social Media ban almost certain after overwhelming preliminary survey results and federal momentum
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government will introduce legislation Wednesday addressing social media and AI chatbot safety.

Ottawa is set to introduce legislation to enact what the government is calling the Digital Safety Act and the Digital Safety Commission of Canada Act.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s expected to be introduced later Wednesday, with Culture Minister Marc Miller holding a news conference at 5 p.m. ET after a technical briefing.

The government says the legislation will make social media platforms and AI chatbots safer for children.

The bill is expected to include a ban on social media for kids under 16, although platforms that meet safety standards could obtain exemptions, The Globe and Mail and National Post have reported.

Miller said Tuesday the government will take all reasonable measures to ensure kids are safe and that the legislation is a priority because “kids are dying.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices