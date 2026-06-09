Provinces await feds’ social media ban, still considering their own rules

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Saskatchewan’s premier says a large majority of residents appear in favour of a youth social media ban in the province as the federal government is set to announce its own.

Premier Scott Moe said in an interview with Global News Tuesday that most who have returned their survey so far support a ban.

Last month the province sent out postcards asking what age restrictions would make sense for a ban and what platforms should be considered. The postcards have started to be completed over the past two weeks, with a deadline of them being returned by June 30.

“There’s really an overwhelming support from parents for some degree of limitations on social media access for children,” Moe said.

“It’s about 86 per cent.”

Moe did not say how many postcards had been received so far, but said he plans to share parents’ opinions with the federal government.

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A federal government source confirmed to Global News on Monday that Ottawa plans to propose a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16 as part of its anticipated online harms bill that will be introduced Wednesday.

Other provinces are also considering restrictions or outright bans.

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew was the first premier to say he planned to place a ban on both social media and AI chatbots for youth. Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra said he wants to work with the federal government on the issue. British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma previously said it should be the federal government that takes the lead.

Legislation that would put the age limit for social media at 15 was approved by Quebec’s National Assembly in January and is approaching a final vote, with officials aiming to have it in place for the start of the school year.

Angus Reid polling released in late March also showed broad Canadian support for a ban.

6:19 Canada banning social media for kids under 16

With a federal ban looming, Moe said he believes provinces could make alterations for their own jurisdictions, but a national ban is the best way to start.

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“So you may see some subtle differences province to province but I think it’s important and it definitely is most effective if there are going to be limitations that those do happen nationally and they’re somewhat standardized across the country,” Moe said.

Manitoba’s premier said Tuesday he will be watching the proposed federal ban “closely.”

“Little too soon to say because we haven’t seen all the specifics,” Kinew said. “We’re very interested including, potentially, working with the federal government but it will depend on the details and how they plan to approach it.”

The Ministry of the Attorney General of B.C. said in an emailed statement it has been calling on the federal government to “act urgently and decisively” to regulate online spaces, especially to protect children and youth.

“Our online safety proposals have been well received by the federal government, and we look forward to seeing the legislation they table,” the ministry said.

Canada’s privacy commissioner, Philippe Dufresne, said last month when asked about a potential social media ban that such a move shouldn’t come at the expense of ensuring platforms have strong privacy protections.

“I think at the heart of these considerations should be what is in the best interest of children,” he told reporters. “The first step need not necessarily be a ban.”

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—with files from Global’s Sean Boynton, Bryan Mullan and Mackenzie Gray