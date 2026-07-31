Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kraft Hockeyville-winning town of Taber reopens ice rink after 2025 explosion

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 8:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '2026 Kraft Hockeyville winning town reopens ice rink following explosion before Christmas '
2026 Kraft Hockeyville winning town reopens ice rink following explosion before Christmas 
WATCH: Just days before Christmas 2025, an explosion severely damaged the only ice arena in Taber, Alta. The town managed to win Kraft Hockeyville after capturing the hearts of the nation, securing funds toward its multi-million dollar rebuild. Now, as Justin Sibbet reports, the first skaters hit the ice almost eight months later.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On Dec. 17, 2025, an explosion rocked the arena at the small southern Alberta town of Taber.

A spark ignited a propane leak in the Zamboni room, destroying walls and launching the exterior Zamboni door across the parking lot.

“Dec. 17 was a difficult day for all around our community and the area,” said Andrew Prokop, Taber mayor.

Click to play video: 'Community rallies as cause of explosion at Taber arena revealed'
Community rallies as cause of explosion at Taber arena revealed

Nobody was injured, but the explosion caused significant damage to the building, which is the only ice rink in the community and also houses the curling centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“Originally, we were quoted a $10.8 million repair cost. Most of that would have been covered by insurance, but $4.3 million was not covered,” said town CAO Derrin Thibault.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says it was a long road to get to a point where they could finally welcome back skaters, which they did on Friday.

“It feels like 40-50 pounds off my back. This was an aggressive target to meet and we were able to meet it.”

It was all smiles in the arena when the ribbon was cut, cake was served and skaters tested the ice — all made possible by the town winning Kraft Hockeyville 2026.

Click to play video: 'Taber, Alta. wins $250K for rink upgrades from Kraft Hockeyville contest'
Taber, Alta. wins $250K for rink upgrades from Kraft Hockeyville contest

“We’re thrilled we were able to win that and the $300,000 all total that will go a long ways to the repair and bills required for the rebuild,” said Prokop.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite having already spent a substantial amount of money to get to this point, the work is far from done.

“We haven’t made any final decisions on the small ice (rink) but we will definitely be getting the curling rink ice up and running, ideally as close to the season opener as possible,” said Prokop.

Overall, the experience from explosion to Hockeyville to first skates back on the ice have shown the entirety of southern Alberta will band together when needed.

“Credit to minor hockey — they didn’t lose any games. They managed to fit their games in elsewhere, very grateful to the municipalities that had ice available to us.”

As part of the celebrations on Friday, Taber also inducted two new members onto its wall of honour. Gerry Beckie and Joe Orban.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices