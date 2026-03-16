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Canada

Estimated cost of rebuilding Taber’s only ice rinks in the millions after explosion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2026 2:32 pm
1 min read
A photo, taken from video provided by the town of Taber, shows a wall of flame coming from a door in the community's centre, following the explosion on Dec. 17, 2025. View image in full screen
A photo, taken from video provided by the town of Taber, shows a wall of flame coming from a door in the community's centre, following the explosion on Dec. 17, 2025. Courtesy: Town of Taber
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A hockey-loving town in southern Alberta that lost its only two ice rinks in a Zamboni explosion says it may cost about $11 million to rebuild the facility.

Derrin Thibault, Taber’s chief administrative officer, says council recently agreed to spend about $6.2 million to rebuild its large ice rink after the December blast shattered the walls around it.

But the town still needs about $5 million more to fix the second ice rink and remaining parts of the community centre.

Photo's taken inside the Taber Community Centre following the explosion show extensive damage with several walls blown out and debris scattered throughout a large part of the building. View image in full screen
Photo’s taken inside the Taber Community Centre following the explosion show extensive damage with several walls blown out and debris scattered throughout a large part of the building. Courtesy: Town of Taber

Thibault says the town has also requested $8 million from the federal government for upgrades.

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The Town of Taber has said it was a leaky Zamboni that set off the blast.

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The leak was ignited by a nearby electric heater, creating a fireball that shattered glass around the ice rinks, damaged the roof, toppled concrete walls and bricks, and hit gas lines.

Click to play video: 'Community rallies as cause of explosion at Taber arena revealed'
Community rallies as cause of explosion at Taber arena revealed

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