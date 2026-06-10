Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal vigil honours 3-year-old killed in LaSalle bouncy castle accident

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 10, 2026 12:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Father of girl killed in Montreal bouncy castle tragedy speaks out'
Father of girl killed in Montreal bouncy castle tragedy speaks out
RELATED: Father of girl killed in Montreal bouncy castle tragedy speaks out
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hundreds of people gathered in a LaSalle park Tuesday evening to remember a three-year-old girl who died after a tragic bouncy castle accident last week.

Flowers, stuffed animals and handwritten notes were laid in Ouellette Park as mourners paid tribute to Ava Ciampini, who was critically injured in a May 31 incident when strong winds swept the bouncy castle she was playing in into the air during a community event. She later died.

Just one day before tragedy struck, young Ava Ciampini was celebrating her third birthday with dozens of family and friends at her father’s Montreal-area business. View image in full screen
Just one day before tragedy struck, young Ava Ciampini was celebrating her third birthday with dozens of family and friends at her father’s Montreal-area business. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Witnesses have said strong winds, reaching up to 50 kilometres an hour, lifted the inflatable structure dozens of feet into the air before it came crashing back down.

Story continues below advertisement

Eleven people were injured in the incident, including six who were taken to hospital. Two of those hurt were children.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ava’s death has shaken the community, with residents gathering Tuesday to support her family and share memories of the toddler.

“It’s very important … for all of us,” one attendee said at the vigil.

As family and friends struggled to process the loss, support began pouring in from across the country. A GoFundMe launched by Luca’s best friend and business partner, Stefano Giliati, has raised nearly half a million dollars. View image in full screen
As family and friends struggled to process the loss, support began pouring in from across the country. A GoFundMe launched by Luca’s best friend and business partner, Stefano Giliati, has raised nearly half a million dollars. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

In the days since her death, Ava’s family says her organs were donated, helping to save four other lives.

“She was just so special to us and everybody that crossed paths with her,” her father, Luca Ciampini, told Global News earlier this week. “She just had so much character, so much spunk. She was really the light and joy of every day.”

Her father has described the donation as her final act and her greatest superpower.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '3-year-old girl dies following bouncy castle accident'
3-year-old girl dies following bouncy castle accident

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices