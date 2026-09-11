Mark Carney meets with ‘Forever Canadian’ campaigners in Banff

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10 comments

  1. Elbows up pants down for zelenskyy
    September 11, 2026 at 8:03 pm

    O Canada you are a true azz clown . Your pants down leader just sold out Canadians to support a corrupt country. Shame on you

  2. Gangshew
    September 11, 2026 at 8:00 pm

    O CANADA… true PATRIOT love… true north STRONG and FREE!

    A small group of treasonous malcontents threatening to break OUR country apart, and colluding with the Trump government. I think these people should be labeled as what they are and should be treated as such. Let’s stop calling them “separatists” and “activists.”

  3. Hummingbird
    September 11, 2026 at 7:56 pm

    If Carney wanted to actually do something useful he should have met with the separatists and discussed their grievances
    But like Trudeau he only talks to his supporters. Exclusively

  4. Anonymous
    September 11, 2026 at 7:45 pm

    About 5 million people in Alberta. Separation polling @ ~25% so about 1.25 million supporters. Population of Canada is about 40 million. There isn’t 2 sides. There’s one side – Canada’s and a very small minority squealing very loudly. Tiresome.

    What a waste of time and money.

  5. Wes
    September 11, 2026 at 7:42 pm

    Funny Carney is meeting with Zelensky to support the Ukraine but Canada is snuggling up with China that gives Russia weapons, then the Forever Canada group shows up who are financed by Russia to stop Alberta oil from being dumped on world markets which will hurt Russia. What a clown show!

  6. Yunnan
    September 11, 2026 at 7:36 pm

    Thomas Lukaszuk, isn’t he the foreign influencer from Poland?

  7. Fred
    September 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm

    Wow are you separatists ever scared of the truth sounds like all you can do is bully and name call. Sound like trump. Forever Canada

    Can you name specifically what our great country hasn’t provided for you. Asking for a friend.

  8. Elbows up pants down for jehad
    September 11, 2026 at 7:19 pm

    A group of f losers just after thair lead gives away billions then tells them to tighten up .because hard time are ahead

  9. A
    September 11, 2026 at 7:11 pm

    They hate us, they call us traitors and rednecks….but will do everything to prevent us from independence

  10. Dave
    September 11, 2026 at 7:02 pm

    Its pathetic how scared they all are of a simple question

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Canada

Mark Carney meets with ‘Forever Canadian’ campaigners in Banff

By Kyle Duggan and Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2026 6:47 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: '‘Maybe I should remind Donald’: Carney chats with Banff residents'
‘Maybe I should remind Donald’: Carney chats with Banff residents
WATCH: Prime Minister Mark Carney met with local politicians and Banff residents while in Banff for a federal cabinet retreat.
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The head of the Forever Canadian group campaigning for Alberta to remain in the federation said Friday Prime Minister Mark Carney has been a “calm” and “reassuring” presence for Albertans.

Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier of Alberta, said Carney is showing “there is someone at the helm” by standing up for Canadians in trade negotiations with the White House.

Carney shook hands with volunteers from the Forever Canadian campaign on Friday in Banff, Alta. They were invited to the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity on the final day of the federal cabinet retreat.

The prime minister was cheered by about 50 supporters of the Forever Canadian campaign, almost all holding red and white signs and some wearing the maple leaf.

The prime minister wrote “Canada is everyone and for everyone” with a black marker on the campaign’s promotional bright pink recreational vehicle, which it’s using to travel around the province.

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The crowd then broke out in a rendition of O Canada.

Alberta is set to hold a referendum on Oct. 19 on whether to hold a second vote on leaving Canada.

Carney has called for national unity but has not gone out on the campaign trail to loudly make the case for Albertans to stay in Canada.

The prime minister did not take questions from reporters on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Foreign interference intensifies ahead of Alberta separation vote'
Foreign interference intensifies ahead of Alberta separation vote

On Thursday, Carney said he sees his role primarily as delivering on his economic agenda for Alberta and Canada to further the cause of co-operative federalism.

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He also encouraged Albertans to get out to the polls next month.

“Canada is worth fighting for, and fighting for in this regard means showing up on the 19th or mailing in your ballot or participating in early voting,” Carney told reporters on Thursday.

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Lukaszuk said he expects there will be “a stage in the campaign” when the prime minister will become “much more personally engaged.”

Lukaszuk also said he hopes to see the federal Conservatives get more involved in the campaign.

“The leader of the Official Opposition, Mr. Pierre Poilievre, says that his MPs from Alberta are behind us. You know, I keep looking in the rear-view mirror of this RV. I don’t see them,” he said.

“But I certainly hope that they get engaged because this is not a partisan issue and this is the time where all hands are on deck.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "But I certainly hope that they get engaged because this is not a partisan issue and this is the time where all hands are on deck."

While the federal cabinet chose to hold their meeting this week in Alberta and to meet with some of the province’s mayors, ministers did not spell out any future plans to take part in the remain campaign.

At a closing news conference on Friday, Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, who represents an Edmonton riding, said it’s not the job of the federal government to tell Alberta what to do.

“Our role with respect to this referendum certainly is not to tell Albertans how to do anything. It’s not to tell Albertans how to vote. It is to make sure that we are a strong partner with Alberta, that we collaborate in terms of projects and other steps that we’re taking to build a unified country together,” she said.

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Click to play video: 'Albertans don’t want to swap ‘overbearing Ottawa for an overbearing Washington’: Smith on referendum'
Albertans don’t want to swap ‘overbearing Ottawa for an overbearing Washington’: Smith on referendum

Olszewski said the federal government’s actions “speak a lot more loudly than if we just stand at a microphone and say some platitudes about Alberta.”

But she also said her colleagues are “absolutely” calling for Albertans to vote to remain in Canada.

“We are talking to Albertans about the importance of remaining in Canada,” she said. “We’re showing Albertans that Canada works, that we’re doing our best to ensure that our country works for all regions across the country.”

On Thursday, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas credited Carney and his cabinet for putting in “hard work” in his province and for not taking an off-putting approach to the debate over separation.

“If they had just diminished this to transactions, if they had asked Albertans, ‘Well, what’s it going to take to keep you?’ then I think Albertans are smart. We would have been able to see through that,” Farkas told reporters.

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“They have been present not just in major events like Stampede but also … visiting rural communities in Alberta. There’s many areas of Alberta that haven’t seen a member of Parliament from outside of the province — let alone a Liberal member of Parliament — in many, many decades.

“They’re showing up to listen, to learn and to be able to support common cause.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "They're showing up to listen, to learn and to be able to support common cause."

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