Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vitali Stefanski denies harming ex-wife Tatjana during murder trial testimony

Despite earlier police testimony that Stefanski confessed to killing Tatjana at the scene, he denied telling officers what happened to her.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 10:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Accused testifies in Okanagan murder trial'
Accused testifies in Okanagan murder trial
The man accused of murdering his ex-wife in the North Okanagan two years ago has take the stand in his own defence. As we hear from Klaudia Van Emmerik, what Vitali Stefanski told the Kamloops court conflicts with earlier testimony from police.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vitali Stefanski took the stand Tuesday at his second-degree murder trial, offering his account of the events leading up to the death of his ex-wife, Tatjana Stefanski, in April 2024.

Security video shown in court captured the pair driving away from Tatjana’s property in Lumby, B.C., on April 13.

The 44-year-old mother of two was found dead the following day down a steep embankment off a forest service road near Mabel Lake, on the outskirts of town.

Despite earlier police testimony that Stefanski confessed to killing Tatjana when they arrived on scene, he denied telling officers what happened to her.

When defence lawyer Tony Lagemaat asked his client, “Did you tell them at that point in time what happened to Tatjana,” Stefanski replied no.

Stefanski testified noticing Tatjana’s leg bleeding in the car.

Story continues below advertisement

He described her holding a knife and twisting it near her abdomen before he was able to take it away from her.

Stefanski told the court that after noticing the bleeding, he instructed Tatjana to recline in the passenger seat and said he would drive her to the  hospital.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When Lagemaat asked whether they reached one, Stefanski replied that they could not find it and continued driving.

According to his testimony, Tatjana became increasingly quiet as they travelled along the forest service road.

He told court that due to all the potholes and vehicle shaking, he stopped the car.

It was later located at the 25-km mark.

Click to play video: '1st-degree murder trial begins in 30-year-old homicide'
1st-degree murder trial begins in 30-year-old homicide

Stefanski said that when he attempted to move Tatjana, who he said was unresponsive at the time, he lost his grip.

Story continues below advertisement

“She just slipped out and started rolling down,” he told the court. “I understood that in that moment nobody would believe me what was happening.”

He said he panicked and threw items out of the car down the embankment, including the knife.

Lagemaat asked, “Did you at any time inflict knife injuries on Tatjana?” Stefanski replied no.

A forensic pathologist testified Tatjana had multiple stab wounds including one to her chest and six to her rib cage.

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake spent the afternoon cross-examining Stefanski, including questioning the accused about a message he left for his daughter the morning Tatjana disappeared.

In it, Stefanski says in Russian, which was translated in court, that she and her brother would be alone.

Drake asked Stefanski if by “alone” he meant he knew that the children would not see their mother. Stefanski said it meant he was planning to move away.

Cross-examination will resume Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Four teens face charges in Walmart murder'
Four teens face charges in Walmart murder

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices