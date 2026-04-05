‘Goosebumps’: Taber, Alta. celebrates $250K win in Kraft Hockeyville contest

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Cheers erupted in the Alberta community of Taber on Saturday as Kraft Hockeyville announced the town had been named the 2026 winner of the contest’s $250,000 prize.

“I got goosebumps, almost tears in my eyes,” said John Browning, a Taber parent, told Global News. “Watching these kids celebrate and bringing this thing home, it’s a sense of joy.”

Taber was originally named one of two finalists in late March following the loss of its only two ice rinks in December to a Zamboni explosion.

City council has earmarked $6 million to rebuild its large ice rink after the blast shattered the walls around it, but about $5 million more is needed to fix the ice rink and the remaining parts of the community centre. The town has requested $8 million from the federal government for upgrades.

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With the Hockeyville win, which followed a two-week public vote, Taber will now receive $250,000 for rink upgrades and will have the opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game in the fall of 2027.

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“Community, community, community, that’s what this means here, what this rink and what this facility means to Taber and area,” Mayor Andrew Prokop said in an interview. “The biggest thing was that our community came together, rallied behind us, and not just Taber, our whole region. And that’s huge, we can’t thank people enough for that.”

In addition, Taber, along with the runner-up, Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and the 11 provincial and territorial finalists, will also receive $10,000 in brand-new hockey equipment. Tumbler Ridge is also receiving $100,000 for rink upgrades as the national runner-up.

In a statement, the Town of Taber thanked Kraft Heinz and its Hockeyville partners, the NHL and NHL Players Association (NHLPA), for believing in the community, but focused on the community itself for its endless support.

The town also thanked Canadians for choosing “to stand with Taber” during the contest’s vote. It went on to congratulate Tumbler Ridge as well, saying it was “proud to stand beside you.”

“Your strength and your love for your community are undeniable,” the statement said.

Two months ago, several students in Tumbler Ridge were killed when a shooter went to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and opened fire. The shooter had gone to the school after killing her mother and half brother at their family home.

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In a Hockeyville post, Amy Heaton, a hockey parent and coach, said that the community had gathered at their rink to grieve.

The town said it planned to use its Hockeyville funds to upgrade the rink’s sound system and accessible seating.

“My heart goes out to the folks of Tumbler Ridge,” Browning said. “They needed it as much as we did, and my sincere condolences to their community. We’re hoping for nothing but the best.”

Repairs on the Taber rinks are expected to wrap up by the end of summer 2026, with the arena set to reopen ahead of the next hockey season.

“This was never just about hockey. This was about home,” the town of Taber’s statement said.

—with files from Global News’ Jordan Prentice