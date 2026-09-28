SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leonard doesn’t regret move to L.A. after title

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2026 2:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard says he has no regrets about leaving Toronto for his hometown of Los Angeles 10 years ago, but he’s excited to be back in the city he led to an NBA title.

Leonard spoke to the media Monday for the first time since the Raptors reacquired the star forward in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and signed him to a two-year contract extension.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto season seat holders face uncertainty in Ontario with Doug Ford’s ticket resale legislation'
Toronto season seat holders face uncertainty in Ontario with Doug Ford’s ticket resale legislation
Story continues below advertisement

He said signing with the Clippers as a free agent after Toronto’s championship 2018-19 season allowed him to spend time with family and loved ones.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the 35-year-old said he felt he wasn’t in a competitive situation with the Clippers last year, and feels he is a good fit with a young, defence-first Raptors squad.

The Raptors returned to the playoffs after a three-year absence last season and took a heavily favoured Cleveland Cavaliers team to seven games in the first round.

Leonard is coming off his most productive offensive season. He averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks over 65 regular-season games last year with the Clippers and was named to the NBA’s second all-star team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices