Leonard doesn’t regret move to L.A. after title

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TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard says he has no regrets about leaving Toronto for his hometown of Los Angeles 10 years ago, but he’s excited to be back in the city he led to an NBA title.

Leonard spoke to the media Monday for the first time since the Raptors reacquired the star forward in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and signed him to a two-year contract extension.

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He said signing with the Clippers as a free agent after Toronto’s championship 2018-19 season allowed him to spend time with family and loved ones.

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But the 35-year-old said he felt he wasn’t in a competitive situation with the Clippers last year, and feels he is a good fit with a young, defence-first Raptors squad.

The Raptors returned to the playoffs after a three-year absence last season and took a heavily favoured Cleveland Cavaliers team to seven games in the first round.

Leonard is coming off his most productive offensive season. He averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks over 65 regular-season games last year with the Clippers and was named to the NBA’s second all-star team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.