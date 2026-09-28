Big contracts, young talent among NHL storylines

Send this page to someone via email

Sidney Crosby has seen plenty of change across his 21 NHL seasons.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain entered the league at a time when many newcomers, not including himself, were often forced to wait their turn — both on the ice and when it came to getting paid.

That version of the league continues to dip further out of view.

The NHL’s youth infusion has seen stars like San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini, Chicago Blackhawks counterpart Connor Bedard and New York Islanders defenceman Matthew Schaefer burst out of the gates.

Crosby has taken note.

“It just feels like it’s become normal, and it shouldn’t be, but it has,” said the three-time Stanley Cup winner. “There’s just a lot of young players that are ready.

Story continues below advertisement

“Teams are much quicker to give those young guys a look and give them responsibility early.”

Recently named Sharks captain at age 20 after finishing fourth in league scoring last season, Celebrini said expectations don’t impact his approach.

“It’s not really a burden,” said the top pick in 2024. “I want to push myself to the highest level … I hope I take another step this year.”

Schaefer, meanwhile, is coming off a standout rookie campaign that ended with a Calder Trophy victory.

“You go into your first year, you don’t know what to expect,” said the No. 1 selection in 2025. “You’re at training camp, you’re at rookie camp, and you’re a little nervous.

“I’ve learned so much. I gained my confidence. I learned what the league was like.”

Story continues below advertisement

Young guns are also getting much bigger contracts than past generations, thanks in large part to the salary cap pushing up to US$104 million in 2026-27 from $95.5 million last season. The number was also largely stagnant — between $81.5 million and $83.5 million — from 2019-20 through 2023-24 because of financial pains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Celebrini signed a contract extension carrying an average annual value of $18.8 million beginning next season, while Anaheim Ducks centre Leo Carlsson ($18 million AAV) and Bedard ($15 million AAV) have also cashed in.

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson said veteran players should be happy to see the numbers skyrocket in the early-20s age group.

“One of the hardest sports on your body,” said the 32-year-old. “There aren’t many hockey players in their 60s and 70s that are like, ‘Hey, I feel good.’ Make your money now. You’re putting a lot on the line.

“Fans see it, ‘Oh, they live an amazing life.’ Yeah, but guys are blocking shots with their face, they’re fighting — it’s a physical, physical game.”

Schaefer, meanwhile, can’t officially sign his next contract until July, but watched fellow blueliner Cale Makar get a record-setting $20.4-million AAV from the Colorado Avalanche this summer.

“My agent can worry about that,” the 19-year-old said with a smile. “Math was fun, but it’s not what I’m good at.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schaefer added it’s a special experience to see players of his vintage already having success: “Amazing generation to be a part of.”

One that has simply run with the chances presented.

“It’s not something that has been too big for them,” Crosby said. “They’ve grabbed it … that’s what makes them who they are.”

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the draft lottery odds to select Gavin McKenna with the top pick in June.

Hockey’s biggest media market is a different animal compared to starting in San Jose, but Celebrini said the 18-year-old winger should be up for the challenge.

“A lot of eyes on him,” he said of McKenna. “You see what goes on with the guys there, and how difficult it can be at some points, which is a blessing and a curse.

“I don’t think it’ll affect him too much.”

HURRICANE SEASON

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Cup in June using a grinding, relentless approach that’s unique to their roster.

Crosby said that while the formula is effective for that group, it’s not one every organization could replicate despite the NHL often being a copycat league.

Story continues below advertisement

“You could try,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a style that a ton of teams have chased to play.

“But they won, so it might be something where they might take a look now.”

BARKOV RETURNS

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is healthy after missing 2025-26 with a serious knee injury suffered on the first day of training camp following back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.

The Panthers’ leader is ready to reintegrate into a lineup that added winger Brady Tkachuk and goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

“Not to live a life as a hockey player for the Florida Panthers, that was the toughest part for me,” he said of watching his club miss the playoffs.

“We’re really excited about the new opportunity.”

BABCOCK’S BACK

Mike Babcock has re-entered the league as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers following a controversial exit from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023.

Crosby, who won Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 along with the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as part of Babcock-led teams, said Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the roster can expect a detailed approach as they push for an elusive title.

Story continues below advertisement

“Really organized, really good bench management,” Crosby said. “He was really good at painting a clear picture.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.