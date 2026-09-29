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Sports

Rivalries renewed as fresh NHL season begins

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2026 6:01 am
1 min read
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A new NHL season kicks off tonight with some historic rivalries and the reigning Stanley Cup champions celebrating their title.

The Carolina Hurricanes will raise their championship banner before taking on a Florida Panthers side reinvigorated by the return of captain Aleksander Barkov.

Four Canadian teams are also in action, starting with No. 1 draft pick Gavin McKenna and the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting a Montreal Canadiens team that made it to the Eastern Conference final last season.

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The Edmonton Oilers also begin their first season under head coach Mike Babcock, hosting the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks.

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Opening night play also includes an original six matchup between the Bruins and the New York Rangers in Boston, and a tilt between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Golden Knights in Vegas.

The Calgary Flames kick off their season Thursday at home against the Seattle Kraken, the Winnipeg Jets get started Friday when they host the Bruins, and the Ottawa Senators play their first game Saturday when they visit the Leafs in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

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