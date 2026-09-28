Leafs acquire, sign winger Marchenko

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TORONTO – The Maple Leafs have added another skilled forward to their roster reload.

Toronto acquired winger Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade Monday on the eve of the new NHL season, then signed the winger to a six-year, US$75 million contract. Marchenko’s agent, Dan Milstein, announced the contract on his verified X account.

Multiple media reports say goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and winger Miles Wood are also headed to Toronto, while the Maple Leafs are parting with young power forward Matthew Knies, veteran centre Steven Lorentz, defenceman Emil Andrae and a second-round pick.

Marchenko had 102 goals and 106 assists for 208 points across 292 games with Columbus after being selected 49th overall at the 2018 NHL draft.

The 26-year-old, who is heading into the final season of a contract with an average annual value of $3.85 million, led the Blue Jackets with 27 goals and added 40 assists last season to finish second in team scoring with 67 points in 76 contests.

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In Knies, the Blue Jackets get a forward who battled injury last season, but still finished with a career-best 66 points (23 goals, 43 assists) in 79 contests.

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Marchenko, who made his NHL debut in 2022 after beginning his professional career in the Russian-based KHL, joins Toronto after the club missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade despite lineup featuring offensive stars Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

The Maple Leafs appeared to be at a crossroads last spring with plenty of draft capital and prospects having already been shipped out of town for past post-season pushes, but got lucky and beat the draft lottery odds for the right to select winger Gavin McKenna first overall in June.

General manager John Chayka then went about a lineup renovation that included the additions of two-time Stanley Cup winner Sergei Bobrovsky in goal, Darren Raddysh on defence, and a supporting cast up front that now features Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Nick Paul, Brandon Duhaime and Teddy Blueger.

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The 23-year-old Knies was previously viewed as an important piece of Toronto’s future.

The six-foot-three, 223-pound winger selected 57th overall in 2021 had a career-high 29 goals along with 29 assists for 58 points across 78 games in 2024-25 playing on a line with Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Despite being on a team-friendly contract that counts $7.75 million against the salary cap through 2031, his name has been spinning in the rumour mill since the March trade deadline.

Chayka was asked about Knies — and why talk of his departure refuses to go away — when the team gathered for the start of training camp earlier this month.

The new GM pointed to discussions involving previous management as a potential reason.

“We’ve been consistent with Matthew that he’s an important part of our team,” Chayka said Sept 16. “As we think about winning games when it matters, the ability to have players that are good on the walls, good net-front, can play a physical game, finish checks, but also have the talent and skill level to make plays and score goals.

“Pretty hard to find.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026.