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Sports

Winnipeg Jets add new goalie through waivers before making final cuts

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 9:28 pm
1 min read
Washington Capitals goaltender Clay Stevenson stops the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). View image in full screen
Washington Capitals goaltender Clay Stevenson stops the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). AP Photo/Nick Wass
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The Winnipeg Jets have themselves a new goaltender, and it didn’t involve trading Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets instead made a waiver claim to solidify their backup goalie position just hours before they had to submit their opening-day 23-man roster.

The Jets claimed netminder Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Washington Capitals to bring a little NHL experience to their backup position behind Stuart Skinner.

The 27-year-old Stevenson has appeared in just five NHL games with the Caps over the past two seasons, while playing primarily in the AHL with the Hershey Bears.

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The Alberta product had a 3-1 record with the Capitals last season with a 2.00 goals against average and .921 save percentage after winning the Calder Cup with Hershey in 2024.

Stevenson was 18-13-1 in 37 AHL appearances last season.

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The Jets also announced their opening-day roster by making two final cuts to get down to the 23-man limit. The Jets loaned goalie Domenic DiVincentiis and forward Brayden Yager to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, leaving the Jets with 13 forwards, eight defencemen, and two goalies.

Elias Salomonsson, Walker Duehr, and Garrett Brown will all start the season on the injured list.

17 of their 23 players have played for the Jets previously with six newcomers this season including Viggo Björck and Tyrel Bauer.

The Jets will open the season on Friday at home against the Boston Bruins.

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