Raptors were confident Leonard deal would go ahead

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TORONTO – General manager Bobby Webster says the Toronto Raptors were always confident their deal for forward Kawhi Leonard would go through.

Toronto acquired Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in June but the deal wasn’t finalized until earlier this month after the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers for salary-cap circumvention.

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On Wednesday, Leonard signed a two-year extension with Toronto, returning to the franchise he helped win its only NBA title in 2019.

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Webster told reporters Thursday the Raptors felt very good about their due diligence during the process and believed that the deal would eventually come to pass.

Leonard, 35, averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game last season for the Clippers.

Leonard has averaged 20.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 31.8 minutes over 14 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs (2011-18), Toronto (2018-19) and the Clippers (2019-26).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.