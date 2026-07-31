Possible WestJet strike has Kelowna travellers worried about their plans

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A WestJet flight from Saskatoon arrived at Kelowna International Airport Friday morning, but some passengers are wondering whether their return trips could be affected by a looming flight attendants’ strike.

“I hope it doesn’t go on for too long,” said WestJet passenger Daniel Davies.

About 4,400 WestJet flight attendants are in a legal strike position as of 11:01 p.m. Saturday, raising concerns about possible travel disruptions over the long weekend.

Passengers arriving in Kelowna for vacations said they are keeping a close eye on the labour dispute.

“I’m concerned that I’m not going to get back home, obviously, but I’m going to re-route or take another airline,” said WestJet passenger Peter Veitch. “It is going to be difficult.”

Others are already re-booking flights to ensure they get to their destination.

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“We’re flying WestJet today but on the second (of August) we were due to fly out back to Toronto and we thought we’re not taking a chance with the strike, so we took Porter, ” said Lynda, who lives in Toronto. “We canceled and went with Porter.”

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The potential impact at Kelowna International Airport could be significant, considering the numerous flights operated by WestJet.

“We have 80 flights a day and the majority of those flights are on WestJet,” said Phillip Elchitz, the airport’s acting CEO.

The airport says the majority of its roughly 80 daily arriving and departing flights are operated by WestJet.

Elchitz is urging passengers to check their flight status before coming to the terminal.

“We understand there’s a lot of anxiety there. We’re going to do everything that we can to help the passengers that do come to the airport but it’s so important that they check to see if their flights are going, ” Elchitz said. “If it’s not going, don’t come to the airport.”

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WestJet has also begun preparing for a possible disruption by grounding some aircraft to avoid stranding additional passengers and planes.

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In a statement Friday, the airline stated, “… negotiations have not resulted in an agreement and as a labour disruption approaches, WestJet must begin the difficult process of parking 737 aircraft.”

Eligible passengers with flights booked between now and Aug. 4 can make a one-time change or cancellation.

It remains unclear what options will be available for travellers booked beyond that date if a strike proceeds.

While many passengers are uncertain about their travel plans, some are trying to remain positive.

“It’s kind of nice to be stuck here actually, yeah, but I do have to go back to work,” Veitch said.