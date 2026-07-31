Possible WestJet strike leaves dog competitor out thousands in rebooking fees

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An Edmonton businesswoman felt she had no choice but to re-book her flights with WestJet — a move that will cost her thousands of dollars extra.

Anneli Hilton is a long-time competitor in dog agility events and runs a training and agility business called See Spot Run Doggie Daycare & Training Inc.

Hilton, along with her dogs, are taking part in the 2026 Agility Association of Canada (AAC) National Dog Agility Championships in Brome, QC on Aug. 6.

Worried about her Aug. 5 flight from Edmonton to Ottawa — under the looming threat of WestJet job action by flight attendants — she contacted the Calgary-based airline.

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Hilton said WestJet told her she would not be offered a refund, only a credit or a flight change.

After six hours on the phone, Hilton re-booked her flights to leave four days earlier over the long weekend — but that further complicated her situation.

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“Extended hotel stay, that’s another $1,000-$1,500. Car rental is double the price. And there was no cars available because it’s the long weekend,” Hilton said.

The schedule change has resulted in thousands of dollars out of Hilton’s pocket.

But air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says re-booking is the wrong move.

He encourages travellers to wait for their flights to be cancelled by an airline, putting the re-booking onus on the company.

“If the airline doesn’t meet its legal obligation, then you have the ability to do the same things as this lady did, but then you can send the bill to WestJet and hold WestJet accountable,” Lukacs said.

Hilton is hopeful she’ll make it to the national championship, but not without stress and anxiety.

“I don’t have lots of money,” said Hilton.

Global News reached out to WestJet, but as of publishing had not received a response.