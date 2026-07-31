Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Possible WestJet strike leaves dog competitor out thousands in rebooking fees

By Karen Bartko & Bianca Millions Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 8:15 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Possible WestJet strike leaves Edmonton woman out thousands in rebooking fees'
Possible WestJet strike leaves Edmonton woman out thousands in rebooking fees
Longtime Edmonton dog trainer Anneli Hilton has to travel for agility competitions as part of her business. With a strike looming at WestJet, she felt she had no choice but to spend thousands to re-book her flights. Bianca Millions has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Edmonton businesswoman felt she had no choice but to re-book her flights with WestJet — a move that will cost her thousands of dollars extra.

Anneli Hilton is a long-time competitor in dog agility events and runs a training and agility business called See Spot Run Doggie Daycare & Training Inc.

Hilton, along with her dogs, are taking part in the 2026 Agility Association of Canada (AAC) National Dog Agility Championships in Brome, QC on Aug. 6.

Worried about her Aug. 5 flight from Edmonton to Ottawa — under the looming threat of WestJet job action by flight attendants — she contacted the Calgary-based airline.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hilton said WestJet told her she would not be offered a refund, only a credit or a flight change.

After six hours on the phone, Hilton re-booked her flights to leave four days earlier over the long weekend — but that further complicated her situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Extended hotel stay, that’s another $1,000-$1,500. Car rental is double the price. And there was no cars available because it’s the long weekend,” Hilton said.

The schedule change has resulted in thousands of dollars out of Hilton’s pocket.

But air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says re-booking is the wrong move.

He encourages travellers to wait for their flights to be cancelled by an airline, putting the re-booking onus on the company.

“If the airline doesn’t meet its legal obligation, then you have the ability to do the same things as this lady did, but then you can send the bill to WestJet and hold WestJet accountable,” Lukacs said.

Hilton is hopeful she’ll make it to the national championship, but not without stress and anxiety.

“I don’t have lots of money,” said Hilton.

“I can’t just throw another $1,500 at a flight.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I can't just throw another $1,500 at a flight."

Global News reached out to WestJet, but as of publishing had not received a response.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices