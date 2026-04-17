Ontario education minister considering social media ban for under 16s

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Ontario’s education minister is considering a total, province-wide prohibition on cellphones in elementary and high schools, along with a potential social media ban for children under the age of 16 — following a growing global trend to reduce addiction and distraction.

In an interview with Focus Ontario to discuss his overhaul of school board governance, Minister Paul Calandra said the government is planning the next wave of reforms, aiming to build on the existing out-of-sight cell phone policy in classrooms.

“Potentially a complete cell phone ban in our schools,” Calandra said. “Social media, as well, because I think that ties into the cell phone bans.”

While social media apps are currently disabled on all education-related devices in Ontario schools, Calandra said he’s keeping a close watch on other jurisdictions that have restricted access based on age.

Last December, Australia became the first country to pass a law enforcing age limits on social media accounts. Other countries, such as the U.K. and France, are looking at similar policies.

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On Wednesday, Canada’s Culture Minister, Marc Miller, said the federal government is “very seriously” considering a social media ban for children under the age of 16.

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Calandra revealed the policy is being studied by his office.

“I’m looking at some of the work that has been done in Australia, some of the work that they’re trying to do in some of (American) states with respect to limiting students’ access to social media,” Calandra said. “It is something I definitely want to pursue.”

The minister said front-line educators have lamented the impact of cell phones in the schools, suggesting it has impacted safety in hallways and respect in the classroom.

“We hear partners, not only in Canada but around the world, have said when we’ve removed cell phones from our schools, when we have limited social media, respect responsibility comes back and it makes for a much different environment,” Calandra added.

An Angus Reid Institute poll released in March had found that “banning those under 16 from platforms would be well received by the vast majority of Canadians,” with three-quarters (75 per cent) say they support a “full ban on social media use for anyone under the age of 16.”

Among parents with kids in the household, support is also strong at 70 per cent.

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A September 2025 Ipsos poll has also found an average of 71 per cent across 30 countries believe children under 14 “should not be able to access social media,” with 74 per cent of school-age parents feeling the same.

Twenty-five per cent of those surveyed also stated that social media is a “top challenge” for young people.

Enforcing the policy, however, could prove to be complicated.

Matt Hatfield, an executive director at Open Media, said that there are three main means being utilized in Australia to confirm users’ ages that could be replicated in Canada.

“Either providing some kind of government ID or an age estimation done by an algorithm, generally of someone’s appearance, or it’s indicators about an account.” Hatfield said.

While the federal government has been consulting with an expert advisory group on online harms legislation, the minister in charge has not said whether a social media ban would be included in the package.

Focus Ontario airs on Global TV at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

— with files from Global News’ Adriana Fallico and The Canadian Press