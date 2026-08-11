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2 comments

  1. SM
    August 11, 2026 at 11:07 pm

    The Lefties should house the Menace at the LG’s Suite at the Fairmont. What a fiasco that would be.

  2. Frustrated Taxpaper
    August 11, 2026 at 10:42 pm

    Insanity.

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Politics

It has cost more than $100K a month to house 1 tenant in Vancouver SRO

By Jordan Armstrong & Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 10:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Six figures a month for one SRO tenant'
Six figures a month for one SRO tenant
WATCH: The Luugat Hotel, a former Howard Johnsons converted into single room occupancy housing on the Granville Strip, was to be closed by June. But a month later there is still one tenant living there and the cost of keeping the building open for one person is staggering. Jordan Armstrong has the details.
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Global News has learned that one guest has been staying at a former hotel on Granville Street, despite the B.C. government promising to shut it down.

The Luugat, now owned by the B.C. government, still has one last resident — Ryan Donnelly.

He was also still living there in mid-July.

The Ministry of Housing said it cost $101,000 to house Donnelly in July and he is still there.

“It’s insane,” Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said.

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“I did some quick math and based on the average rent for, let’s say a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver, you could house somebody at market rent for more than four years for what it is costing taxpayers to keep one person in that building for one month.”

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There is now no timeline to shutter the Luugat.

Housing Minister Christine Boyle did not make herself available for an interview on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'One resident left in Granville Street SRO'
One resident left in Granville Street SRO

Last month, Donnelly told Global News he suffers from a seizure disorder and requires a large room.

For significantly less money, the province could rent the Lieutenant Governor’s Suite at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver with the monthly cost, including breakfast and evening snacks in the executive lounge, totalling about $70,000.

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