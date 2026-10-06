Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Okanagan Falls prepares for first ever municipal election

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 9:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Historic Okanagan Falls Election'
Historic Okanagan Falls Election
People in B.C.'s newest municipality are set to vote in their first mayor and council. Klaudia Van Emmerik introduces us to the Okanagan mayoral candidates on why they want the job.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Election signs are popping up throughout Okanagan Falls as the small South Okanagan community prepares for a historic first: choosing its own mayor and council.

“It’s history in the making for this region,” said Okanagan Falls resident David Flater.

Residents in Okanagan Falls, a community of roughly 2,300, will head to the polls Oct. 17 to choose their first municipal government after a narrowly successful incorporation referendum in 2025.

At the Rise and Shine Coffee House, the upcoming election is a hot topic.

Riley Kascak, who manages the café, says incorporation could bring new opportunities to the community.

“I think this is going to be awesome for the growth,” Kascak said. “We’re going to have more people advocating for us as well, for change, for development.”

Story continues below advertisement

Long-time resident Sherry Body says she initially opposed incorporation, but has since embraced the change and hopes it brings new life to the community.

“I’m hoping it makes more improvements, so more businesses, just because it got so quiet in the Falls for a while,” Body said.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Falls may soon be incorporated'
Okanagan Falls may soon be incorporated

Eleven candidates are vying for four council seats, while three candidates are seeking the mayor’s position.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Among them is area regional director Matt Taylor, who was involved in the incorporation process from the beginning.

“We’ve got ourselves legally incorporated, but I want to see the whole thing delivered,” Taylor said. “I want to see it done and I want to see it started right.”

Glen Innes, who has lived in the community for more than three decades, says he hopes incorporation will help shape Okanagan Falls’ future.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope it means the community will be safe, grow, and I’m trying to get more young people to move here for the economy and help everybody,” Innes said.

Local contractor Tyler Johnsen is also running for mayor. He entered the race after there was initially only one other mayoral candidate.

“With the kind of contention that the incorporation vote brought out in the community, I didn’t think that anyone winning any part of that office by acclamation was going to be good for the community,” Johnsen said.

One of the first major tasks facing the new council will be the transfer of nearly 20 services from the regional district to the newly incorporated community.

The transition will include services such as fire protection, water and parks, and is expected to take up to three years.

Under the community’s letters patent from the province, Okanagan Falls will retain its current name. Whether an informal secondary Indigenous name is eventually added will be up to the new council.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna’s new mayor aims to restore public confidence'
West Kelowna’s new mayor aims to restore public confidence

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices