Okanagan Falls prepares for first ever municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Election signs are popping up throughout Okanagan Falls as the small South Okanagan community prepares for a historic first: choosing its own mayor and council.

“It’s history in the making for this region,” said Okanagan Falls resident David Flater.

Residents in Okanagan Falls, a community of roughly 2,300, will head to the polls Oct. 17 to choose their first municipal government after a narrowly successful incorporation referendum in 2025.

At the Rise and Shine Coffee House, the upcoming election is a hot topic.

Riley Kascak, who manages the café, says incorporation could bring new opportunities to the community.

“I think this is going to be awesome for the growth,” Kascak said. “We’re going to have more people advocating for us as well, for change, for development.”

Story continues below advertisement

Long-time resident Sherry Body says she initially opposed incorporation, but has since embraced the change and hopes it brings new life to the community.

“I’m hoping it makes more improvements, so more businesses, just because it got so quiet in the Falls for a while,” Body said.

2:15 Okanagan Falls may soon be incorporated

Eleven candidates are vying for four council seats, while three candidates are seeking the mayor’s position.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Among them is area regional director Matt Taylor, who was involved in the incorporation process from the beginning.

“We’ve got ourselves legally incorporated, but I want to see the whole thing delivered,” Taylor said. “I want to see it done and I want to see it started right.”

Glen Innes, who has lived in the community for more than three decades, says he hopes incorporation will help shape Okanagan Falls’ future.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope it means the community will be safe, grow, and I’m trying to get more young people to move here for the economy and help everybody,” Innes said.

Local contractor Tyler Johnsen is also running for mayor. He entered the race after there was initially only one other mayoral candidate.

“With the kind of contention that the incorporation vote brought out in the community, I didn’t think that anyone winning any part of that office by acclamation was going to be good for the community,” Johnsen said.

One of the first major tasks facing the new council will be the transfer of nearly 20 services from the regional district to the newly incorporated community.

The transition will include services such as fire protection, water and parks, and is expected to take up to three years.

Under the community’s letters patent from the province, Okanagan Falls will retain its current name. Whether an informal secondary Indigenous name is eventually added will be up to the new council.