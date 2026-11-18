Mayor Olivia Chow is expected to lay out her vision for her second term as Toronto City Hall hosts its first meeting of the new council.
Chow is set to address the council Wednesday afternoon for the first time since winning her re-election bid.
Also at the meeting, the speaker’s chair is expected to be filled by a new face after council’s longtime rules enforcer Frances Nunziata, who held the post for 16 years, was defeated in last month’s election.
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The election has also set the table for a shuffling of key committee roles, with the retirement of housing chair Gord Perks and the defeat of transit chair Jamaal Myers.
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Chow will have seven new councillors to consider for high-profile roles, including former Liberal MPs Nate Erskine-Smith and Shaun Chen.
Chow will be expected to make good this term on a campaign platform headlined by promises to boost renter protections, cap transit fares, expand a school nutrition program and build more affordable housing.
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