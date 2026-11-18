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Prime Minister Mark Carney has met with U.S. President Donald Trump in China.

Carney’s office says the two leaders had a conversation that lasted just under 20 minutes, and that it included U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The meeting also included Trump’s chief of staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as Carney’s chief of staff Marc-André Blanchard and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

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The two spoke shortly after a news conference, where Carney said he doesn’t believe Trump is uncomfortable with Canada furthering its trade relationship with China.

2:56 China drops some tariffs for more steel exports from Canada

Both leaders are attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the China’s tech hub, Shenzhen, where Canada and China agreed this week to drop trade restrictions on things like Canadian pork and Chinese steel.

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Carney says it’s been easier for Ottawa to secure new trade arrangements with China because Canada’s trade relations south of the border are “much more complex.”