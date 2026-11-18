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A prominent Ontario Liberal is questioning whether former party leader Steven Del Duca should have accepted an appointment from the Ford government, claiming it creates a perception of bias that could undermine the regional council.

Del Duca, who was re-elected as mayor of Vaughan, was recently appointed chair of York Regional Council, putting him in charge of a $5.2 billion budget and a number of shared services, including policing, transportation and decisions over land use.

The position, which comes with the power to set the regional budget and overrule members of council on issues related to provincial priorities, has led to regional acrimony.

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Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti voiced conflict of interest concerns, fearing Del Duca would put Vaughan’s priorities ahead of other, larger municipalities in the region.

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At Queen’s Park, interim Liberal leader John Fraser — who took over from Del Duca after the party lost the general election in 2022 — shared similar concerns about the double duty.

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“People’s representatives should be elected by them, right? This is an appointment. And even if there’s a perception that it’s unfair, then it shouldn’t happen,” Fraser told Global News.

“The perception is that Vaughan will be favored because he’s the mayor. It doesn’t necessarily have to be true. It just looks that way. So what are the other people at the table gonna think? What are the people who live in those communities gonna think.”

Fraser called it “ironic” that Del Duca, during his time as Liberal leader, would have criticized the Ford government on the very type of appointment he has now received.

“Is it right to hold two positions? I don’t think so,” Fraser said and encouraged Del Duca to “pick one or the other.”

“Maybe if the people around the table elected you and said, we’d like the Mayor of Vaughan to do this, I’d be okay with that. But it’s none of that. It’s the premier’s pick.”

In a statement to Global News, Del Duca said that since his appointment, he’s been “exclusively focused on preparing for this new responsibility” by meeting with members of the council to understand their priorities for the upcoming term.

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“These conversations have been friendly, productive and constructive. I have heard clearly that there is a strong desire to roll up our sleeves and get to work on what matters most to residents across York Region,” Del Duca said.

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“Our region succeeds when all nine of our local municipalities succeed. I feel a profound obligation to the people of York Region, and I will do everything possible to not let them down.”

Despite the criticism, Del Duca’s appointment has been supported by key voices in the region and in Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet.

Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas said he “strongly supports” Del Duca’s appointment, praised his “experience, sound judgment and collaborative leadership” and expressed confidence in his ability to respect the autonomy of all nine municipalities.

Markham-Stouffville MPP Paul Calandra, who serves as Ford’s education minister, dismissed questions about whether the appointment would be viewed as a conflict of interest.

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“I think Mayor Del Duca will do a good job and there’s a council there that will ensure that he does,” Calandra said. “Without a strong York Region you’re not going to have strong municipalities, so I’m not worried about it.”