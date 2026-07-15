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2 comments

  1. Try This
    July 15, 2026 at 9:29 pm

    The tenant is trespassing. That is against the law. Send in the cops.

  2. Anonymous
    July 15, 2026 at 9:24 pm

    Grab this guy, move him out and move on.

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Politics

Resident remains in Granville Street SRO past deadline to move out

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 8:31 pm
1 min read
The last remaining residents of the SRO on Granville Street say they want the public to see what the conditions are like inside. View image in full screen
The Luugat single-room occupancy hotel on Granville Street. Global News
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One resident is still living in a Granville Street single-room occupancy hotel, despite the government promising to have everyone out by June 30.

The NDP government and BC Housing confirmed on Wednesday that one resident is still living at the Luugat.

On July 1, three residents were living there.

At that time, the B.C. government said in an email update that, as of June 29, there were three people residing at the Luugat, all of whom had either accepted or had pending offers.

The provincial government has said that throughout the process of clearing out the hotel, no one would be evicted if there was no place for them to go.

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“We’re working to find the right fit of housing,” Housing Minister Christine Boyle told Global News.

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“What we want is for the new housing to be successful so we don’t see people out on the street, and that’s the detailed work that staff engage in one-on-one with tenants, where they’ve been successful with nearly 80 tenants from the building.”

Click to play video: 'BC Housing moving residents out of Granville SRO'
BC Housing moving residents out of Granville SRO

Ryan Donnelly, the remaining resident of the Luugat, told Global News that the room that has been offered to him is a nice size and he wants to get away from the conditions of the current building, but he’s still not sure the move is the right one for him.

Boyle said there are two people still staffing the Luugat, but said the ministry doesn’t have a figure as to how much it’s costing to keep the SRO open for one person.

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