Resident remains in Granville Street SRO past deadline to move out

Send this page to someone via email

One resident is still living in a Granville Street single-room occupancy hotel, despite the government promising to have everyone out by June 30.

The NDP government and BC Housing confirmed on Wednesday that one resident is still living at the Luugat.

On July 1, three residents were living there.

At that time, the B.C. government said in an email update that, as of June 29, there were three people residing at the Luugat, all of whom had either accepted or had pending offers.

The provincial government has said that throughout the process of clearing out the hotel, no one would be evicted if there was no place for them to go.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re working to find the right fit of housing,” Housing Minister Christine Boyle told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we want is for the new housing to be successful so we don’t see people out on the street, and that’s the detailed work that staff engage in one-on-one with tenants, where they’ve been successful with nearly 80 tenants from the building.”

2:17 BC Housing moving residents out of Granville SRO

Ryan Donnelly, the remaining resident of the Luugat, told Global News that the room that has been offered to him is a nice size and he wants to get away from the conditions of the current building, but he’s still not sure the move is the right one for him.

Boyle said there are two people still staffing the Luugat, but said the ministry doesn’t have a figure as to how much it’s costing to keep the SRO open for one person.