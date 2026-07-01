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Politics

3 residents remain at Granville SRO despite deadline passing to move them

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted July 1, 2026 8:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Housing denies access to Luugat SRO'
BC Housing denies access to Luugat SRO
FILE: Despite the fact taxpayers paid millions to convert the former Howard Johnson Hotel on Vancouver's Granville Street into an SRO, BC Housing has refused a Global News request to see the inside of the hotel as it moves its residents out. Kristen Robinson reports – May 1, 2026
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The B.C. government confirms that three residents remain living in a Granville Street SRO, despite the June 30 deadline passing.

The government had said all tenants of the Luugat would be moved by the end of June, but also said no one would be evicted if there wasn’t a place for them to go.

On July 1, the B.C. government said in an email update that as of June 29, there are three people residing at the Luugat, all of whom have either accepted or have pending offers.

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On June 1, the government said 12 residents were remaining, all of whom have pending or accepted offers for alternative housing.

The Luugat had approximately 80 residents in the fall of 2025.

In May, BC Housing denied Global News’ request to film the Luugat’s common areas and unoccupied rooms, stating it has an obligation to respect the privacy of current residents.

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The province purchased the former hotel for $55 million in October 2020 to house people from encampments.

Click to play video: 'BC Housing moving residents out of Granville SRO'
BC Housing moving residents out of Granville SRO

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