3 residents remain at Granville SRO despite deadline passing to move them

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The B.C. government confirms that three residents remain living in a Granville Street SRO, despite the June 30 deadline passing.

The government had said all tenants of the Luugat would be moved by the end of June, but also said no one would be evicted if there wasn’t a place for them to go.

On July 1, the B.C. government said in an email update that as of June 29, there are three people residing at the Luugat, all of whom have either accepted or have pending offers.

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On June 1, the government said 12 residents were remaining, all of whom have pending or accepted offers for alternative housing.

The Luugat had approximately 80 residents in the fall of 2025.

In May, BC Housing denied Global News’ request to film the Luugat’s common areas and unoccupied rooms, stating it has an obligation to respect the privacy of current residents.

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The province purchased the former hotel for $55 million in October 2020 to house people from encampments.