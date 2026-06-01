B.C. man says his dad was evicted into homelessness from closing Granville SRO

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As BC Housing continues to move residents out of a single-room occupancy hotel on the Granville strip, one man says a family member has been evicted into homelessness.

A number of Granville Street businesses had complained that the Luugat and two other Granville hotels that were converted to SROs have created a spike in crime and property damage, and are a threat to public safety.

The government has said all tenants of the Luugat would be moved by the end of June, but also said no one would be evicted if there wasn’t a place for them to go.

2:20 BC Housing denies access to Luugat SRO

But one man — who doesn’t want to be identified — says his father was evicted from the Luugat after more than four years and can’t find another place to live.

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“He has two big pit bull dogs, which I know has made it a little bit more of an ordeal in finding him a place, but it’s still not OK for him to not get a place at all, so he’s been evicted,” Phoenix McTavish, son of the former Luugat resident, told Global News.

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“He’s been on the streets for the past month now, like most, living in tents and wherever else he can find and I don’t think that’s OK at all.”

Late on Monday afternoon, BC Housing told Global News that no residents have been evicted from the Luugat because of the building’s impending closure.

It said there are 12 residents remaining, all of whom have pending or accepted offers for alternative housing.

As for the other two Granville SROs slated for closure, BC Housing says that process will begin once the Luugat is closed.