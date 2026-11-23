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Alberta will soon be on the hunt for a new privacy watchdog, despite the current commissioner saying she wants another term.

A legislature committee heard Monday that privacy commissioner Diane McLeod had applied to renew her contract, but the committee’s United Conservative Party majority voted instead to begin a search for a replacement ahead of her term coming to an end next summer.

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Government whip and committee chair Brandon Lunty didn’t say why the UCP elected to begin the recruitment process, but he thanked McLeod for the work she has done since 2022.

The Opposition NDP say they think the decision is retaliation for McLeod speaking out against some bills and policies the government has put forward.

NDP member David Shepherd says it’s another example of Premier Danielle Smith’s government disposing of anyone who criticizes it.

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McLeod says she’s proud of the work her office has accomplished and she’s looking forward to the work still ahead before her term expires.