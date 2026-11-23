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A career college with student financial aid usage that grew thousands of per cent in a few years was not one of six the Ontario government cut off in May because of the “evolving” nature of the data, the minister in charge said Monday.

Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn this spring made six career colleges ineligible for the Ontario Student Assistance Program due to what the ministry called concerns with “high-risk” admissions practices.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request shows that those schools saw the number of students receiving OSAP increase between about 650 per cent and 1,375 per cent from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

Not among those schools was the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, where the data shows an overall increase of 3,000 per cent during that time — at one of its four campuses it was nearly 6,000 per cent.

Quinn said Monday that the data the ministry was receiving was “evolving.”

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“Once we had that data that showed that they were worse than what we initially thought, that’s when we put a pause,” Quinn said, referring to when he stopped OSAP payments to all private post-secondary institutions last month.

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“We put a pause across the whole system because we wanted to understand just the impact it’s having on all of the institutions, and make sure that there’s no other institutions like them that could have fallen through the cracks.”

Liberal critic Tyler Watt said that at the end of the day, the ministry did not stop the skyrocketing growth at that school until late this year, as part of a system-wide OSAP pause.

“So either you didn’t catch it, despite all these all these inspections you’re bragging about, or you did catch it and you chose to do nothing about it,” Watt said.

“Both are not great choices.”

The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

It has four campuses in the Greater Toronto Area, and in 2021-22 it had 562 students accessing OSAP, and three years later that number was 17,157. One campus went from 74 students on OSAP in 2021-22 to 4,481 in 2024-25, an increase of 5,955 per cent. The amount of provincial grants for students at that one campus rose by more than 8,000 per cent in that time frame, to $39 million.

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The students at four campuses in total in that latter year accounted for about $151 million in provincial grants.

The six schools cut off earlier in the year are ones the federal government warned the province about a year prior.

They are fighting the decision in court and deny any wrongdoing. Allegations made by the government have not been proven in court.