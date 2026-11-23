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The cadet program will receive more funding so weekend and supplemental activities can continue as planned until the end of March, Defence Minister David McGuinty said Monday.

McGuinty did not say how much funding is being provided in addition to the operating budget of about $265 million for cadet programs this year.

The minister said much of the program spending for cadets happens during the summer months — when cadets take part in things like camping and sailing — and costs this year ticked up faster than anticipated.

“That was drawn down at a faster rate than we had predicted, given the size of the cadet group across the country. And so we’ve decided to basically … increase the funding to give them the support they need to pursue their activities from now [until] March 31,” McGuinty told a press conference in Ottawa on Monday.

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Cadet chapters across the county were notified last week that all extra activities — including weekend training, hiking, camping, sailing and glider flights — were being cancelled or suspended until the end of the fiscal year.

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McGuinty said last week core programming would continue as cadet program leadership reviews the funding following a 59 per cent increase in enrolment in the last three years.

He said Monday the cadets program is unlike many other recreational programs because it allows people to join up at any time of the year.

“So it’s difficult for us to know in so many locations around the country, just in time, what the numbers are. Now when we look back and we see what the growth has been, it’s been considerable,” McGuinty said.

The Defence Department’s 2025-26 results report says the cadet program had more than 61,000 participants in that fiscal year.

A petition launched on Change.org last week calling on the government to restore the extra programming quickly collected more than 52,000 signatures.

Kelowna, B.C. resident Dustin Siewert is the person behind the petition and said he was “shocked’ to hear more funding is heading the cadets to keep all parts of the program going.

“This is the last thing I expected to happen. I didn’t even know what to respect when I started it,” he said.

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Siewert said he took part in cadets when he was growing up and now his two children, aged 15 and 13, are in sea cadets and the Navy league respectively.

“I’m glad he’s decided to reverse the funding and put some back. I hope that that’s enough to fulfil all the corps across Canada and maybe next year look at funding more,” Siewert said.

“Just because 20,000 kids joined, it shouldn’t end the program. It wouldn’t be any different if 20, 000 military servicemen joined. Would they cut the funding?”

Both Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs made the cadet funding a focus of question period in the House of Commons on Friday.

Saskatchewan Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie said the funding is being restored thanks to pressure from opposition MPs and parents across the country.

McGuinty said the Defence Department will do its best to ensure the cadet program has the fiscal resources it needs from April onward.