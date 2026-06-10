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Canada

India eyes Canada as potential crude oil supplier in deepening energy ties

By Amanda Stephenson Reuters
Posted June 10, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'India sends its largest-ever trade delegation to Canada'
India sends its largest-ever trade delegation to Canada
India's largest ever trade delegation has arrived in Canada, with both sides hoping to deepen economic ties and strike a free trade deal this year. As Jillian Piper explains, it marks a stunning reversal from years of frosty Canada-India relations – May 25, 2026
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India is considering Canada as a potential crude oil supplier, High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik said on Wednesday at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, adding that the country’s newer refineries are designed to process heavy crude, making Canadian grades a viable option.

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Patnaik said officials from the two countries are meeting regularly to discuss opportunities for sourcing Canadian energy.

He said, however, that global investors remain cautious about Canada’s regulatory and project approval processes, which could affect the pace of energy cooperation.

Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Tuesday it is exploring opportunities in Canada’s upstream and liquefied natural gas sectors through its international arm XRG.

Canada is the world’s fourth-largest crude oil producer and fifth-largest natural gas producer.

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