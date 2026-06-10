Russia calls Canada ‘warmonger’ over Ukraine drone deal, threatens response

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Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday harshly criticized Ottawa’s drone production deal with Ukraine, calling Canada a “warmonger” nation and vowing “an appropriate response.”

The ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow that the deal, which will see Canadian-made drones head to the battlefield in Ukraine, amounts to a “significant” escalation in Canada’s involvement in the war with Russia.

“All pretense has been cast aside,” Zakharova said in Russian, according to a translated transcript.

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“The full base nature of a state far from being peace-loving has been revealed, but rather a warmonger, seeking by any means necessary to further fuel this bloody conflict. We reserve the right to provide an appropriate response.”

Zakharova said Russia would account for the Canada-Ukraine drone deal in its military and political planning, and vowed to publish the addresses of all Canadian production facilities participating in the drone deal.

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Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for a response to Russia’s comments.

More to come…