Kinew visits flooded Manitoba communities, promises additional help

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew promised residents in the western part of the province that his government would support them as they try to clean up from major flooding after storms during the weekend.

Alongside the municipalities, the province will activate the disaster financial assistance program, Kinew said.

“Then, hopefully, Manitoba homeowners in this region and businesses will be able to get the help that they need,” Kinew told reporters as he toured parts of the region. “But, if not, then that’s where we step in with the additional level of help.”

The Swan Valley area, which include the towns of Swan Valley West and Swan River, was hit by heavy rains during the weekend, causing power outages and flooding.

Swan River said late Monday it was asking volunteers for help with sandbagging to protect homes and other buildings in the community.

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Western communities of Minitonas, Virden and Russell were also hit by the storm on Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people left without power as a result.

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Both Minitonas and Swan River declared states of local emergency in response.

Members of the community, including Swan River MLA Rick Wowchuk, have urged the province to take more action.

Transportation and infrastructure officials were on site near Tamarack Creek on Tuesday, where some of the floodwaters have come from, to determine how much water could be pumped out or moved.

View image in full screen One of the roads in Swan Valley has been cut to relieve pressure following Monday flooding. Global News

Following a visit to Minitonas, Kinew said he sees the emotion people are feeling.

“There’s a lot of emotion,” he said. “People are stressed out, some tears, people have been up for, in some cases I’m sure feels like days at this point. But there’s a lot of community spirit — people are feeding their fellow neighbours, people are cleaning out houses in the neighbourhood.”

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He called the damage from the waters “extraordinary” and said by visiting the area, it gives perspective to then “mobilize” the province to take action.

In an effort to relieve the pressure from the water, Kinew said the north-south highway in Swan River had to be cut.

Working with the federal government through the disaster financial assistance program is one effort Kinew said the province is working on. But he said given the damage Minitonas has seen, the provincial government is also going to roll out a separate plan.

“Based on what we’re seeing with Minitonas, we’re also going to step forward with a provincial program called ESS, Emergency Social Services,” Kinew said. “There’s just that need to help people out with immediate… food, folks who can’t make it into work, things like that.

“In a disaster like this, money is never an issue. Whatever resource is necessary will be provided to help people out.”