Heat warnings issued for cities of Calgary, Medicine Hat

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With temperatures in the areas about Calgary and Medicine Hat expected to soar into the low to mid-30s over the next couple days, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued “yellow” heat warnings for the two cities.

In Calgary, a temperature in the low-30s is forecast for Friday, spiking into the mid-30s on Saturday, before dropping back to around 20 C on Sunday.

The normal daytime temperature for this time of year is around 24 C.

Environment Canada says residents should consider rescheduling outdoor activities to the cooler parts of the day, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water if you need to be outside, keep an eye on children, pets and other susceptible to the heat and monitor for symptoms of heat exhaustion, including high body temperatures, confusion and lack of consciousness.

View image in full screen Environment Canada has issued “yellow” heat warnings for areas around both Calgary and Medicine Hat on Friday and Saturday. Global News

Nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be higher than normal, with the overnight temperature in Calgary on Friday dropping to 17 C, compared to the normal temperature of 10 C.

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Even hotter temperatures are expected in Medicine Hat where a daytime temperature in the mid-30s is expected on Friday, and soaring to 38 C on Saturday, before it drops back into a more seasonable 28 C on Sunday.

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While Lethbridge is not officially included in the heat warning, the temperature is forecast to hit the mid-30s on Friday and approach 40 C on Saturday, before dropping back to the mid-20s on Sunday.

Daytime temperatures in all three cities are expected to increase again in the middle of next week to the mid-20s in Calgary and around 30 C in Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

View image in full screen While the Air Quality Health Index was listed as “low risk” across southern and central Alberta on Thursday, the forecast calls for an increasing amount of smoke to move into the area on Friday. Global News

While the risk of severe thunderstorms will be limited Friday, mostly to areas west of Edmonton and southern Saskatchewan, there could be an increased amount of wildfire smoke moving into more southerly regions of Alberta on Friday, resulting in the Air Quality Health Index increasing to “moderate” across southern and central Alberta.