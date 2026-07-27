Extreme heat expected this week ahead of ‘big cooldown by Saskatchewan Day’

Southern Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw and the RM of Estevan, will feel the heat this week.

Those parts of the province, among others, are subject to yellow-level, moderate, heat warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for Monday.

“This hot air is going to stick around right through the week in many areas. Especially across southern Saskatchewan, where those heat warnings are in effect for some of the worst of the heat, which is expected over the next few days in the Regina area,” Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said.

He said to expect “a boost in the heat” when the August long weekend begins on Saturday.

“Then, it will slowly start to slide away. We’re going to see a big cooldown by Saskatchewan Day Monday. We’re going to see even below seasonal temperatures for some areas,” the meteorologist added.

Wildfire smoke from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, including British Columbia, will impact the air quality in Saskatchewan until late this week, Quinlan said.

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The extreme heat also prompted a warning from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The Crown agency warned residents about the dangers high temperatures and extreme heat can pose, which it says are intensified for seniors, young children and pregnant people.

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Socially isolated and homeless people are also at a higher risk of heat-related illness, it said, as are those who work outdoors and spend a lot of time in the sun.

“Stay hydrated and monitor indoor temperatures,” the authority recommended, adding that keeping windows closed and staying in the lower levels of one’s home can help them keep cool.

People seeking solace from the sun in Regina can also stop at one of the city’s extreme weather spaces during the excess heat, according to the city’s social media. Dozens of locations are listed on its website as available this season.

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The City of Saskatoon activates its extreme heat and air quality emergency response plan when the temperature surpasses 30 C for more than two days, or when the air quality is expected to be poor for two or more days, its website says, adding that cooling spaces are open when the plan is initiated.

While the city is not subject to an ECCC heat warning, temperatures are expected to be sunny and nearing 30 C during the day in Saskatoon this week, with the exception of a chance of showers Thursday.

Overnight this week, Environment Canada expects temperatures in Saskatoon to drop below 20 C every day, its forecast says.