Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada to make interest rate announcement amid turbulent economy

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2026 8:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will interest rates rise, fall or stay the same? What to expect from the Bank of Canada’s June interest rate decision'
Will interest rates rise, fall or stay the same? What to expect from the Bank of Canada’s June interest rate decision
Central 1 Chief Economist Bryan Yu speaks with Global News Morning about the most likely outcome ahead of the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate announcement.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Bank of Canada is set to make an interest rate announcement this morning after a turbulent period of economic data.

The central bank is widely expected to deliver a fifth consecutive hold to its benchmark rate, which stands at 2.25 per cent.

The Bank of Canada has largely kept to the sidelines this year as it waits for more clarity on how the Iran war and U.S. trade uncertainty will impact economic growth and inflation.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada says Canadians still feeling financial strain despite stable data'
Bank of Canada says Canadians still feeling financial strain despite stable data

Statistics Canada says the economy contracted marginally in the first quarter on an annualized basis, undershooting the central bank’s expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency also said the economy added a surprise 88,000 jobs in May, partially offsetting a decline in employment since the start of the year.

The latest price data showed the annual rate of inflation jumped to 2.8 per cent in April as the energy price shock from conflict in the Middle East has consumers paying more at the pumps this spring.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices